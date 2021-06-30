GREENSBURG - The Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437 in District #6580 held a membership drive as one of the first events inside the new The Branch Gathering Place and Coffee House in downtown Greensburg.
More than 40 people attended the lunchtime meeting to learn more about the purpose and efforts of the local Rotary Club and Rotary International. The Greensburg Rotary Club celebrated 100 years of service to the community in 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official celebration was not able to be held.
Filling in for current President Tami Wenning of the Decatur County Community Foundation, Immediate Past President Lora Williams welcomed guest and Rotarians. Williams owns Williams Law Office in Greensburg.
“We were supposed to have a grand slam 100-year celebration in May of 2020 and then we had other dates picked out, but obviously that did not work out,” she said. “So, we are celebrating a part of that with you today.”
Williams pointed out many of the efforts Rotarians undertook as part of the year-long celebration including the hard work of Roger DuMond, Mandy Lohrum (Assistant District Governor) and others in the club.
“This commemorative book highlights our first 100 years, and we still have a few available,” she said.
Williams also pointed out that one of the largest projects undertaken by Rotary members was the successful installation of the Community Information LED sign at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets in downtown Greensburg. Through various fundraising efforts and donations, the Rotary Club of Greensburg was able to complete this project and donate the sign to the City of Greensburg, being used as a community announcement center. Any organization interested in placing a community announcement of the sign should contact Greensburg City Hall or visit the city website at wwww.cityofgreensburg.com.
Longtime member William (Bill) Robbins spoke to the group and potential new members about his soon-to-be 54 years of continuous membership in Rotary. Sharing his Rotary story, Robbins entered the organization in September 1967.He gave a brief update about the founder of Rotary and Rotary International, Paul Harris, who formed the group in Chicago with the idea that the meetings would rotate between various places and business.
Today, Rotary International has a worldwide membership of over 1.2 million people and over 35,000 clubs. Its primary purpose is to bring humanitarian efforts together and advance goodwill and peace around the world. The Rotary Club of Greensburg also supports local charities through its fundraising efforts, including the annual Euchre Tournament to benefit Special Olympics of Decatur County and annual Poinsettia sales in November and other events.
Other speakers sharing their Rotary story at the meeting included Many Lohrum, Larry Moore and Steve Freeman, each with their own explanation of a Rotary effort or the club’s impact on their own life and what being a Rotarian means to them.
Rotarian Alex Sefton of The Branch Gathering Place and Coffee House introduced the staff of the new coffee shop and talked about the extraordinary efforts of the community helping to make this dream come true. He also introduced Steve Bayless of Columbus, Ohio, and Crimson Cup of Coffee and Tea, the supplier of The Branch.
Membership Chair Kelby Owens of Phase Financial, LLC., thanked those in attendance for making him look successful in attracting such a large turnout for a membership drive.
“You all made me look good as the membership chair,” he said, which drew an appropriate large laugh from the club members and visitors.
The meeting ended with its traditional 4-Way test from Rotary International which states:
Of the things we think, say, or do:
First – Is it the truth?
Second – Is it fair to all concerned?
Third – Will it building goodwill and better friendship?
Fourth – Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
For information about joining the Rotary Club of Greensburg contact any Rotarian or visit the website at http://www.greensburg-rotary.org/
