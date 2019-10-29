GREENSBURG -- The Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437 in District #6580, celebrated World Polio Day on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, by giving away free donuts from Dunkin Donuts of Greensburg. Family members even joined in to help the effort.
The donuts were purchased by the Greensburg Club and covered with purple icing, a sign that children in third world countries have received their vaccination against the disease. Once vaccinated, a child's finger is dipped in purple ink so officials know that child has been immunized.
The fact that there are only two countries now reporting new cases of the polio virus proves that Rotarian efforts to eradicate the disease is working. Greensburg Rotarians are shown here holding up two fingers symbolizing that effort. Those countries reporting a total of 33 polio cases are Pakistan and Afghanistan.
If it is eradicated, polio would follow smallpox as the second human disease eliminated from the world.
Rotary has contributed more than $2 billion to polio eradication since it launched the PolioPlus program in 1985, and is committed to raising $50 million a year for polio eradication activities. Because of a 2-to-1 matching agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that means that $150 million a year goes toward fulfilling Rotary's promise to the children of the world: no child will ever again suffer the devastating effects of polio.
Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) celerated a major milestone on World Polio Day: confirmation that a second type of the wild poliovirus has been eradicated, which is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of a polio-free world.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced the historic feat in a video address during Rotary’s Global Online Update on Oct. 24. He said an independent commission of health experts certified the global eradication of the type 3 strain, which hasn't been detected anywhere in the world since Nigeria identified a case of polio that it caused in November 2012. The type 2 strain was certified as eradicated in 2015.
“That leaves just wild poliovirus type 1,” Tedros said. He also commended Rotary’s long fight against polio. “Everything you [Rotary] have done has brought us to the brink of a polio-free world.”
About Rotary:
Motto: Service Above Self
Mission Statement: The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
(Parts of this story were contributed from Rotary International)
