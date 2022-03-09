Linus Project

Rotarians and their Linus Project blankets.

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG - Connie Adelman of Lake Santee recently presented the program to Greensburg Rotarians. It consisted of a service project completed by local Rotary members. Project Linus provides blankets to children in less fortunate and stressful situations or in foster care. Connie started the effort during the 2021 Covid pandemic and the national effort has grown locally with many volunteers making blankets for children in need. The local chapter covers Decatur, Ripley and Franklin counties, although blankets are delivered everywhere including Muncie, areas in Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky. In 2021, 250 blankets were distributed; so far in 2022, the local Linus Project has surpassed the 250 blankets distributed with a need for many more. For more information, contact Connie at 574-229-4548 or via Cadelman50@gmail.

- Information provided

