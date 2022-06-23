RUSHVILLE — Rushville DAR gathered for their June meeting at Rushwood, the country home of Jack and Linda Clarkson.
Prior to the meeting, 16 members, two associate members, and four guests were treated to an assortment of refreshments by Linda and her co-hostess, Patty Sullivan.
Following social time, Chapter Regent Patty Caudill led those present in the Opening Ritual.
Before the actual business meeting, Patty installed three chapter members as interim officers: Julie Pyland, Treasurer; Lisa Winship, Registrar; and Nelda Wheeldon, Chaplain.
After the brief business meeting, Patty Sullivan presented a timely program about her Revolutionary War veteran ancestor, Thomas Cassady. She related the story of her family’s search for the headstone of Cassady, and how they found it in a small pioneer cemetery on the Rushwood Farm, owned by the Clarksons.
Patty’s parents were visiting from Minnesota, and her mother was anxious to look for Cassady’s final resting place in Rush County. So, with pretty vague directions in hand, the three drove from Greenfield, where Patty lives, to search for Thomas Cassady. Their directions took them to Ind. 3 where they parked along the side of the highway and trudged across farm fields to find the place where their ancestor was buried in an old, rundown cemetery.
This discovery was over 20 years ago, and since that time Patty and Linda have become good friends.
In addition, Linda and her family have cleaned up and maintained the small cemetery on the Rushwood property.
After Patty’s inspiring story, several chapter members drove the path back to the cemetery to see the results.
