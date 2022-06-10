DECATUR COUNTY — Sandcreek Baptist Church will power its LIFTOFF on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The COUNTDOWN began in January of this year with a series of recalling its history each Sunday. From its humble beginnings in June, 1822 of the log cabin church on stilts with pigs beneath until the past few months, stories and information of the last 200 years of ministry have been shared.
The Rev. Dr. C. Jeff Woods, General Secretary for American Baptist Churches USA (ABC, USA), will be presenting the celebration message at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Woods has previously served as Interim General Secretary, Associate General for Regional Ministries, and the Executive Minister for ABC of Ohio. He also served four pastorates within the ABC Region of Indiana-Kentucky including nine years as Senior Pastor of the FBC of Rushville.
As an author, he has formal publications including seven books and over thirty articles in various religious, academic, and business journals. His books include Designing Religious Studies, published in 2015 by Wipf and Stock.
After the celebration service on the 26th, there will be a meal provided at the church to which everyone is invited.
A SECOND LIFTOFF will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 with The Infinite Realm, a gospel singing vocal group, will be presenting a concert at the 10 a.m. celebration service. The group was first organized by a group of Trimble County High School students in Bedford, Ky., in August 1969. With the exception of a 14-year break between 1991 and 2004, the group has been active ever since. The group most recently recorded with Oak Ridge Boys.
After this continued celebration service on July 10th, there will be a cookout on the church grounds. Everything will be provided by the church.
Former members of Sandcreek Baptist Church and friends and the community are cordially invited and urged to attend both celebrations.
The church is located 4 ½ miles southeast of Greensburg on the Old Michigan Road, U.S. 421, at 3177 E. CR 300 S. [Information primarily quoted from the ABC website and Infinite Realm Facebook internet sites.]
