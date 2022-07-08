Sunday, July 10, 2022, Sandcreek Baptist Church will have its regular morning worship service at 10. There will be a cookout following the service and all food will be provided by the church. Everyone is to come to participate.
At 3 p.m., there will be a concert presented by The Infinite Realm southern gospel group. Their concert will last about an hour.
Between these, there will be a time of fellowship and games; people are invited to bring board games and outdoor games in which to share a fun time with others. The community is always welcome at Sandcreek Baptist Church.
Correction from the article, 200 years of family membership in the July 2, 2022 issue of the Greensburg Daily News is as follows:
Some readers evidently misread the first paragraph which states that Doles is the first pastor's great-great-nephew of Sandcreek Baptist Church. It was apparently thought that he was said to be the first pastor, so there was a misunderstanding in the way the author wrote the article.
David Dale Doles is the great-nephew of the first pastor and not the great-great-nephew; he is the great-grandson of the other pastor listed, not the great-great-grandson. The author was given incorrect information.
His mother, Cora Mae Metz Doles, is not a descendant of these ministers. It is his father who was their descendant. But there is a connection between Mrs. Doles to the Pavy family who was part of the charter membership of Sandcreek Baptist Church.
