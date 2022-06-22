GREENSBURG - Thirty-eight graduates and 21 guests attended the biannual reunion of the Sandusky Alumni held at the Hampton Inn on Saturday June 18, 2022.
Graduates from the classes of 1945 through 1964 were in attendance.
Dudley Myers welcomed the group and Bonita Myers gave the invocation. A delicious buffet luncheon was catered by Neal’s Chop Shop, Inc. Table decorations were used as door prizes.
Graduates and guests traveled from the states of Florida and Virginia as well as Decatur County and many other Indiana counties. Letters of regret were received from graduates living in New York, Michigan and Washington, Indiana.
Don Mauer introduced the committee members: June Snyder, Dudley and Bonita Myers and Don and Cindy Mauer.
Guest speaker, Margaret Lowe, enlightened the group on some family lineage and interesting stories about her grandmother, Elizabeth Batterton Lowe, who was celebrated as the oldest living resident in Greensburg (age 100) in the 1959 Centennial.
Minutes from the last meeting were dispensed. Dudley Myers gave the treasurers’ report and read aloud the names of deceased members since the 2018 reunion. A moment of silence was observed.
2022 marks the 59th year since the last graduating class at Sandusky. Don Mauer led the roll call. The 1962 graduating class had the most members in attendance, celebrating 60 years since their graduation. Fond memories were shared about teachers, classmates, and a little mischief that kept attendees chuckling. George Chadwell, class of 1945, was recognized as having graduated from Sandusky High School the longest (77 years).
Don announced Dudley and Bonita Myers have decided to step down from the committee after serving for 18 years. A discussion followed. The Sandusky Alumni will continue to meet. Don and Cindy Mauer will organize the next event.
Table decorations were given as door prizes. Don gave the closing comments and thanked everyone for their attendance. The remainder of the afternoon was spent with classmates and guests enjoying the time to reminisce.
