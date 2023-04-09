DECATUR COUNTY – Following the retirement of beloved longtime pastor Tom Rust, Sardinia Baptist Church members have welcomed Steve Gross to their pulpit.
Steve and his wife Melissa live in Columbus, Indiana where he has been working part-time as Communications Director for Mission Resource, a microfinance ministry with operations in Ghana, West Africa.
Melissa is a kindergarten teacher at Taylorsville Elementary School.
The couple has one daughter at home (Sarah) and two sons and a second daughter who are off to college (Caleb, Hannah and Samuel).
A graduate of Wabash College and Asbury Theological Seminary, Steve has served previously as both a youth pastor and a high school English teacher. Steve and his family also lived and worked as missionaries for seven years in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, returning to Columbus in 2020.
Regarding his new position with Sardinia Baptist Church, Pastor Steve said, “As I have matured in my faith and life experience, I have found an ever-growing desire to serve Christ and a healthy confidence in discerning God’s leading. I believe the Lord has brought me and the church together for His purposes and I look forward to discovering more about His plans in the days to come! Sardinia Baptist is a warm and vibrant congregation, earnest in seeking God’s will and I am blessed to be a part of what the Lord is doing in and through this church.”
In his spare time, Steve enjoys reading, writing, running and dabbling in photography. He invites anyone without a church home to join Sardinia Baptist for worship on Sunday mornings at 10:30.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.