INDIANAPOLIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is going back to the past in their wonderfully done rendition of “Saturday Night Fever,” now on stage through the end of March!
As anyone who has seen the hit ‘70s movie by the same name knows, “Saturday Night Fever” is about a talented kid from Brooklyn who tries to escape his dead-end life through disco dancing. This show explores relationships off and on the dance floor with lots of humor, conflict, and, of course, disco!
I absolutely loved this show! I have seen many plays at Beef & Boards and “Saturday Night Fever” is definitely one of my new favorites! It features several hit songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “If I Can’t Have You,” “How Deep is Your Love,” and “Disco Inferno.”
Jeremy Sartin, last seen at Beef & Boards as Pablo in the 2016 production of “Sister Act,” and also in “Les Misérables,” “9 to 5,” “Chicago,” and “Legally Blonde,” stars as Tony Manero.
Amanda Tong, last seen in “Man of La Mancha” in 2018, plays Stephanie Mangano.
Returning to the “Beef & Boards” stage are Peter Scharbrough as Monty, Michael Davis as Frank Manero, Susan Smith as Flo Manero, Jeff Stockberger as Mr. Fuso, and Laren Morgan as Doreen.
“Saturday Night Fever” is rated PG-13 for adult language and sexual innuendo, and is on stage for 59 performances through March 29.
Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include the always delicious buffet prepared by Chef Odell Ward.
For tickets visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317-872-9664.
For a complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.