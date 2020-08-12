A-1 Auto Transport, Inc., one of the largest auto transport companies with office locations across the United States, offers an annual scholarship with award amounts of $250, $500 and $1000.
To be eligible, students must attend school either full or part time at an accredited truck driver training school, logistics program or college or university. They must also have a 3.0 GPA. There are no age requirements.
To enter to win a scholarship, students must draft a 1,000 word or longer essay on a topic of interest in the auto transport industry. Samples of previous essays and ideas for new essays can be found on the company website at https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.
All essays will be vetted by the scholarship committee to ensure they are original, pass plagiarism scans and are not found elsewhere on the internet. Once essays have passed the preliminary check, they will be posted to the scholarship page along with the student’s name for others to read.
Students may submit their essay entry along with their name, contact information including phone number, email address and mailing address as well as the school and school contact information to scholarships@a1autotransport.com.
Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis through March 10, 2021 and a winner will be determined by the scholarship committee at the end of March 2021.
Winners will be notified via email or phone as well as having their name and essay entry posted to the website. All scholarship award money will be sent directly to the financial office at the student’s school.
