GREENSBURG — The former pastor of Crystal Cathedral, Garden Grove, California, Dr. Robert A. Schuller, will be in Greensburg Oct. 5 when he will be the speaker at the Convocation of the Holy Spirit which continues through Oct. 6
Schuller is a best selling author.
Schuller is the son of Crystal Cathedral founder Dr. Robert H. Schuller, who was well known for his message of faith, positive living and possibility thinking. He was also a best selling author.
Robert A. Schuller took over as pastor of the Crystal Cathedral and the TV program The Hour of Power where he continued preaching faith and possibility thinking as his father had.
Schuller and his wife, Donna, since leaving the Crystal Cathedral have been active in other forms of ministry including world peace.
On the evening of Oct. 5, the couple will be honored for their work in world peace as St. Paul Christian University will bestow upon them the International Peace Medallion, recognizing their work in bringing the peace of Christ to the world community. They will also have honorary degrees conferred upon them.
The Schullers are excited to visit Greensburg and share their journey with those attending. The series of events is open for all people of all faiths and there is no charge.
The event will be held at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
For more information, call 812-614-2160 or visit www.faithpoints.org
