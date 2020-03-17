I’m sorry my last column didn’t make it in the paper, but just as I was wrapping it up and ready to send it, it disappeared. It’s somewhere out there in space.
I am disappointed we didn’t get to have our International Night last night. It was a victim of the Corona virus, and I’m sure there will be a lot more victims before this is all over. I know the Fifty Club had gone to a lot of work to prepare for this. I hope they will be able to have it when all this has blown over.
I have mixed emotions about the whole virus thing, and I think they are making a mountain out of a molehill. Maybe I’ll change my mind in a few months when it hits close to home. In the meantime, I’m staying close to my sewing machine. Surely there’s no virus lurking in my fabric.
I have plenty of things to work on, and maybe my fabric stash will go down a bit while I’m working on it. I do a lot of charity quilts and I’m sure there are a lot of places that can use them. And when I run low, Tree City Stitches has a lot more for me.
I’m ready for spring, and it is supposed to be here Thursday. Bring it on! I finally saw my one and only crocus blooming. The daffodils are ready to burst into bloom and there is promise of lots more flowers to come. This is always such a pretty time of year.
The birds are busy building nests for the coming year. I wish we could all be as carefree as they are. The Bible tells us that the birds of the air are one of God’s special creatures. They don’t seem to have a worry in the world.
I found some chicken recipes that sound good, so hope you like them, too.
CHICKEN BREASTS SUPREME
3 medium skinless chicken breasts, cut in half
3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
Paprika
1 chicken bouillon cube
1 cup boiling water
1/2 teaspoon instant minced onion
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
Dash of pepper
Sauce:
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 cup cold water
1 3-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained
Sprinkle chicken with seasoned salt and paprika. Place in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Dissolve bouillon in boiling water; add onion, curry powder, and pepper. Pour over chicken. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake for 4 minutes or until tender. Remove chicken to platter. Strain and reserve pan juices.
Mushroom Sauce: In saucepan blend flour with cold water; slowly stir in reserved pan juices. Cook and stir over low heat until sauce thickens and bubbles. Boil 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; heat through. Spoon over chicken. Good served over rice.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
4 cooked and shredded chicken breasts
1 8-ounce carton sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
10 flour tortillas
1 can refried beans with green chilies
1 8-ounce package shredded Mexican cheese
1 can enchilada sauce
Combine cooked chicken, sour cream, and soup in a bowl. Set aside. Spread refried beans evenly down center of tortillas. Top beans with even portion of chicken mixture. Top this with layers of shredded cheese. Reserve some cheese for topping. Roll up enchiladas and place in large baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce all over and sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
CHIP CHICKEN
4 to 5 chicken breasts
1 bag potato chips (regular or barbecue)
Butter
Salt
Pepper
Crush the bag of potato chips. Salt and pepper chicken for taste. Melt butter. Roll chicken in butter. After rolling in butter, roll in crushed chips. Bake in 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees.
CHICKEN AND ASPARAGUS BAKE
1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus spears
4 boneless chicken breasts
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Trim and break asparagus spears in half. Place in a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Place the chicken on top of the asparagus; season with salt and pepper. In a bowl, mix the soup, mayonnaise and lemon juice; pour this over the chicken. Cover and bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes or until the chicken is done. Sprinkle with cheese and let stand for 5 minutes so the cheese melts.
