DECATUR COUNTY – As we think about the Christmas season we need to think about it as a giving season. There are many groups to donate to such as the Cheer Fund, Santa’s Heroes (formerly Shop with a Cop) as well as many churches that have special giving events. I see the Extension Homemakers clubs are all donating to a good cause instead of a give exchange for themselves. I think it is always better to give than receive.
I got my sets of coasters done before Thanksgiving, so each family got a set at our family Thanksgiving get-together. It was nice to have it at one of our daughters. I didn’t have to clean up the mess!
Well, now it is time to think about those Christmas cookies. I always like to try some new ones as well as those same ones that are a tradition. I think is always nice to have a few plates of cookies for friends and neighbors.
Million Dollar Bars
3/4 c. softened butter
3/4 c. brown sugar 2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
1 pkg. butter pecan cake mix
2 1/2 c. oats
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 c. butterscotch chips
1 T. butter
1 1/2 c. chopped pecans
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time. Beat in vanilla. Add cake mix just until blended. Stir in oats. Press 3 c. onto the bottom of a greased 13 by 9 in baking pan. Combine milk and chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered on high for 2 minutes; stir, cook 1 to 2 minutes longer or until chips are melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Stir in butter until melted; add vanilla. Stir in pecans and spread over crust. Sprinkle remaining crumble over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Cool on rack, cut into bars. Store in airtight container.
Holiday Snickerdoodles
2 T. each red and green sugar
1 T. cinnamon
1 1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. shortening
1/2 c. butter melted
2 eggs
2 3/4 c. flour
2 tsp. cream of tarter
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
Mix red sugar and 1 1/2tsp. cinnamon; set aside and do the same with the green sugar. In a large bowl cream sugar, shortening , butter and eggs at medium speed. Stir in flour, cream of tarter, soda and salt. Shape into 3/4 inch balls Roll in the cinnamon and sugar mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool one minute before removing from rack. Bake at 375 degrees. Makes about 6 dozen cookies.
Peppermint Pattie Snowdrifts
1 pkg. chocolate chunk cookie mix
1/4 c. softened butter
2 T. water
1 egg
Combine until a soft dough forms. Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 375 degrees or until edges are set. Press one peppermint patty on each cookie. Cool 2 minutes then remove from cookie sheets. Cool completely at least one hour. Microwave 1 1/4 c/ dark chocolate chips and 1/2 c. whipping cream uncovered fro 60 seconds or until smooth. Spoon generous teaspoonful on top of each peppermint patty and top with sprinkles. Refrigerate until set, about 15 minutes. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen.
Chocolate Cherry Bars
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 can cherry pie filling
1 ts. almond extract.
2 eggs, beaten
Grease and flour and 15 by 10 inch jelly roll pan. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, stirring by hand until mixture is well mixed. Pour into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the middle comes our clean.
Topping
1 c. sugar
1/3 c. milk
5 T. margarine
1 c. chocolate chips
In a saucepan, combine sugar, margarine and milk and bring to a boil, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips. Stir until smooth and pieces have melted. Pour over baked bars. Makes about 3 dozen.
Strawberry & White chocolate Cake Mix Cookies
1 box strawberry cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
4 oz. cream cheese
3/4 c. white chocolate chips
3/4 c.m &ms.
Cream butter, egg, vanilla,and cream cheese. Mix thoroughly. Add cake mix, a half box at a time until mixed. Mix in chips and M&Ms by hand. Chill dough at least one hour. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on parchment lined baking sheets. Bake 350 for about 9 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets a few minutes before removing to wire rack.
Good Stuff
1 box (12.5) oz. Honey-Comb cereal
1 c. peanut butter
1 bar (24oz.) almond bark
2 c. M&Ms candy
1 c. dry roasted peanuts
Melt almond bark in a microwave-safe bowl for about 90 seconds. Stir until smooth. Place cereal, M&Ms and peanuts in a large bowl. Pour almond mixture over these ingredients; stir. Place the good stuff on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container.
