GREENSBURG – I’m sure we are all thinking the same thing: When will this all be over?
I am just about as tired of hearing about the virus as I can get. I am tired of being cooped up in my house. Now I know why kids try to sneak out of the house when they get bored with things and can’t find anything to keep them occupied. I guess I shouldn’t be complaining to you as we are all in the same boat.
My sewing machine has been my “go to” place. I got a big spool of elastic yesterday, so I can get back to my masks. I just found out there is still a big demand for them. Even if we are allowed to go a few more places, we will all be required to wear a mask.
The sunny days we have occasionally lift my spirits. I even got to sit on my porch and enjoy the sun one day. Then the next day it was down in the 50s again. I don ‘t see a whole lot of things coming up in the garden, but I do see a couple rows of onions and I think radishes and lettuce coming up. Oh,how good they will taste when they are ready!
I hear that rhubarb is doing good this year with all the rain we’ve been having, so I found some recipes I hope you want to try.
RHUBARB CUSTARD PIE
1 1/2 – 2 cups sugar
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 cup flour
3 eggs
3 tablespoons milk
4 cups rhubarb
1 9-inch unbaked pie shell
1 tablespoon butter, cut into pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, stir together sugar, flour, and nutmeg. In a small bowl, beat eggs and milk until blended. Add milk mixture to flour mixture. Beat until smooth. Fold in rhubarb. Spoon rhubarb mixture into pie shell. Dot with butter. Cover edge with foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 30 – 35 minutes more or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack and serve.
RHUBARB CRISP
8 cups fresh rhubarb, sliced
1 1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup flour
3/4 cup rolled oats
3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
3/4 cup flour
6 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place rhubarb in ungreased 3-quart baking dish. Stir in sugar and 1/3 cup flour. In a medium mixing bowl, combine oats, brown sugar and 3/4 cup flour. With a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping over filling. Bake for 35 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping is golden.
RHUBARB BAKE
4 cups diced rhubarb
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons tapioca
1 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup oatmeal
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup melted butter
1 cup flour
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup melted butter
Place rhubarb in greased baking dish. Combine sugar, tapioca, water, and vanilla. Pour over rhubarb. Combine remaining ingredients and sprinkle over rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Can add nuts, if desired.
RHUBARB COBBLER
4 -5 cups rhubarb
1 3-ounce package strawberry gelatin
1 cup sugar
1 white or yellow cake mix
1 cup water
Put rhubarb in bottom of 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Add sugar and gelatin. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over rhubarb. Pour water over the cake mix. Bake at 400 degrees until brown. Serve with whipped topping, if desired.
RHUBARB, STRAWBERRY, AND PINEAPPLE SALAD
1 6-ounce package strawberry gelatin
2 1/2 cups hot cooked rhubarb, sweetened to taste
1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained
1 large rib celery, diced
1/2 cup nuts
Add gelatin to hot rhubarb; stir in additional ingredients when cooled. 12 servings.
