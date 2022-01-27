GREENSBURG - It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the communities of Southeastern Indiana in my role as Advertising Director and Regional Publisher over the past 21 years (here since 2000). It is with both excitement and nervousness that I have submitted my resignation, as I look forward to joining my husband in retirement and spending more time at home and traveling. My last day is January 28.
I never would have thought that I would have ended up working in this career after editing my high school newspaper, but when my best friend called me about an open position at The Daily Reporter in Greenfield I pulled on some jeans and flew out the door way back in 1983 just as my youngest son was starting kindergarten.
After an interview with then publisher Larry Brown, I was hired on the spot for an inside sales position and my training was "file this" to stacks of paper work on a desk that had been open for over a month. So much for on-the-job training by the then Ad Director.
Moving up through the ranks I had the opportunity to join the staff of THB or The Herald Bulletin in Anderson in 1995.
Additional job opportunities presented themselves and I took advantage of them, so I ended up in Greensburg as Advertising Director while also publisher of the Image in Greenfield, then moved up to Publisher in 2007.
So, here we are.
How is it I’ve been working in the newspaper business just shy of 40 years? The adage is true, When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. That’s what has made my decision so hard.
I think I’m extremely fortunate to be able to spend some time with my family and start checking off a few of those bucket list items I would like to accomplish. I’m lucky in the fact that my mother is still with me at a young 87. It was also on her bucket list to visit the Grand Canyon and that’s what started me thinking of retiring this past year, knowing that I won’t have her forever and to treasure each day. She also loves Scrabble, so I see a lot of games in our future, and not just on Sunday afternoons. I have two great granddaughters that are 5 and 6 that are growing up too fast.
In my years of interviewing people, I looked for individuals who aspired to the future. I always wanted someone who is willing to step up and learn new things. I’m proud to have hired Natalie Acra 18 years ago and she has proven herself time and time again. She will make a great team leader and I’m extremely proud of her. She will do a great job in leading the team of the Daily News and serving the community.
The dedicated team members at the Greensburg Daily News have done a tremendous job of providing the news and advertising results essential in keeping our readers and community informed. I have every confidence they will continue to serve their respective communities to the best of their abilities during this transition and after.
Forty years is a long time to do anything, and I still love it, but there are so many more things I want to do. I'm looking forward to seeing what the next chapter in life holds for me. I'm sure it will include some exciting and some quiet times; both are needed, along with a glass of wine :)
Thank you, readers, business owners and friends. I have made many lifelong friendships and business acquaintances that I will cherish forever. I wish you the best!
