“You never go away from us, yet we have difficulty in returning to You. Come, Lord, stir us up and call us back. Kindle and seize us. Be our fire and our sweetness. Let us, love. Let us run.”
— St. Augustine
Augustine makes a great point by saying; “You never go away from us.” He is referring to God and the relationship He wants with His creation. It truly is a love story. He goes on to say, “Yet we have difficulty in returning to You.”
Have you ever wondered why that is? Why do humans, who claim to have a relationship with God, struggle in our relationship with Our Lord. We certainly play that same scenario out in our everyday lives as we develop, or fail, in our personal relationships.
Do you remember your first love? You know, the first girl or guy that got your attention and you felt a sense of love or at least an emotion that maybe you had never felt before. The feeling seized you, didn’t it?
I remember the first time I kissed a girl. We were teenagers and I had no idea how I was to respond to that first kiss. This was the first girl I had kissed, and because it was so quickly done I’m not so sure it could be considered a kiss. I was very nervous, even though we had known each other for quite some time. I was seized by her kindness, beauty and her love for the Lord.
We did not see each other after the junior year in school as I moved from the area, but I remembered her and this is much the same with our relationship with the Lord. We may move away from His covering of the church, but He still loves us and desires that each of us strive to maintain the relationship that has been started with Him.
When we get to the place where we desire His love to seize us, we will find ourselves more attuned to His voice and the leading of the Holy Spirit. Until we allow ourselves to be seized by God we will continue wandering in our own deceit that we can get along without His intervention. We truly need God and His intervention daily.
What kind of a relationship do you have with the Lord? Does the Lord hear from you only when you are struggling, or do you spend time before Him in the good times as well? If the only time God hears from you is when you are in trouble or when you recite the Lord’s Prayer during a worship service, then it would appear that you have not allowed your life to be seized by the Holy Spirit. If we maintain a daily time before the Lord it will make a huge difference during life’s journey.
Are you helping with the solution or, contributing to the problem?
