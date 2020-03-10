STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in February.
Mallory Gaddis, from Greensburg, attends Greensburg Community High School
Caaden Gault, from Greensburg, attends Central Middle School – pictured with State Sen. Chris Garten (R- Charlestown)
Logan Soendlin, from Greensburg, is a home-schooled student
Carson Wolber, from Brookville, attends Oldenburg Academy
Marc Worgitzki, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur High School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.