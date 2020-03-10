STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in February.

Mallory Gaddis, from Greensburg, attends Greensburg Community High School

Caaden Gault, from Greensburg, attends Central Middle School – pictured with State Sen. Chris Garten (R- Charlestown)

Logan Soendlin, from Greensburg, is a home-schooled student

Carson Wolber, from Brookville, attends Oldenburg Academy

Marc Worgitzki, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur High School

Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.

Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.

To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.

- Information provided

Tags

Recommended for you