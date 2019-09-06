OLDENBURG -- September is Sepsis Awareness Month, and World Sepsis Day is Friday (Sept. 13).
As a former nurse and current member of the Sepsis Treatment Guideline Task Force, I strongly encourage Indiana residents to become educated on this often life-threatening infection.
According to the Indiana Patient Safety Center of the Indiana Hospital Association, sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and potentially life-threatening response to an infection. Anyone can get an infection, and almost any infection can lead to sepsis.
If left without timely treatment, sepsis can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death.
Global Sepsis Alliance, a non-profit charity organization whose mission is to reduce the worldwide burden of sepsis, estimates that a person with sepsis dies every two minutes in the United States – roughly 270,000 deaths each year.
A patient with sepsis may exhibit common cold and flu symptoms and not know that they are septic. Sepsis symptoms include, but are not limited to, increased heart rate, fever, shivering, chills, confusion or disorientation, shortness of breath, extreme pain or discomfort, and clammy or sweaty skin.
To date, sepsis is the leading cause of death in United States hospitals. In 2018, more than 3,500 people died of sepsis in Indiana hospitals alone. On average, it costs an inpatient $51,000 to treat and cure their sepsis diagnosis.
Throughout the month of September, it is my hope that together, we may raise awareness for sepsis warning signs.
To learn more about sepsis diagnoses and treatments, visit the Centers for Disease Control website and search “sepsis.”
I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns, regarding this topic or others that I can address at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by calling 800-382-9467.
