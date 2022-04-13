SEYMOUR - Seymour High School Class of 2002 will hold its 20th class reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Chateau de Pique Winery and Brewery in Seymour.
The reunion have food, a photo booth, a DJ and a photo slideshow.
Committee members ask classmates to submit photos by June 1 to have them featured in the video.
The reunion planning committee of Lauren Mincy-Vu, Kari (Luedeman) Storey, Evin (Cramer) Ehrreich, Drew Storey and Eric DiBlasi, Jr. hopes to have as many classmates in attendance as possible. There are several classmates who are not in the Seymour HS Class of 2002 Facebook group.
Formal invitations will be sent to classmates who reside outside of Jackson County. If you know a member of this class and have contact information to share, please have them reach out to a committee member.
For more information, to RSVP, share contact information and or submit photos for the slideshow, please email seymourhighschoolclassof2002@hotmail.com or call/text 812-569-9311 to share their address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.