GREENSBURG - The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana businesses.
Submitted news about recent business promotions, certifications, completed specialized training, etc. is welcomed.
We also welcome photos from Southeastern Indiana business-related events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greesnburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Business News" in the subject line).
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.