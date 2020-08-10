I enjoy learning new life hacks — ideas, tips and tricks to make day-to-day tasks just a little easier.
Of course, some suggestions might be more useful than others, but I always admire the inventive, creative minds behind the suggestions.
Here are a few recent hacks I’ve come across that are technology-related (some more so than others). If you can’t use the hack now, tuck it away in your back pocket. It might come in handy someday!
To quickly change text in a Word document from upper to lower case (or vice versa), highlight the text then hit Shift + F3.
Did you know that the center rolling scroller on your mouse can open links? If you’re reading text, just move your mouse over a link and click the scroll button instead of rolling it.
If you use earphones with wires and have trouble remembering which is for the left or right ear, tie a knot in one or wrap it with colorful electric tape to identify which is which.
Need to crank up the music on your smartphone but don’t have a wireless speaker handy? Try placing it in a large, empty glass to amplify the sound.
Got a low cell phone battery but no phone charger or laptop to power it back up? Check for a USB on a television.
Increase your chances of finding a lost phone. Take a picture of an emergency contact name and number and use this as the lockscreen on your phone.
Between phones, laptops, cameras and more, it’s not unusal to have a tangled up mess of cable cords. Organize your cords by standing up empty toilet paper rolls in a box, and sliding the cords neatly inside.
Crumbs, dust, and a lot of “ick” can collect in your keyboard. Try cleaning it out with the sticky end of a post-it note.
An alternative to using a mouse to scroll down a page is to tap the space bar. To scroll back up, hold the “shift” key plus the space bar.
To proofread an essay you’ve written, listen to it via Google Translate.
To test if a battery is still good, try bouncing it. Several sources indicate that a battery that bounces high is low on charge.
Are the feet of your keyboard broken? Try using binder clips to give your keyboard a lift.
Lego Mini figures are the perfect size to hold cable cords. (Whoever discovered that little gem likely has quite a Lego collection.)
These are just a few of the quick tips I found. Many of these were found on multiple sites, so they are commonly known. A simple search for “technology life hacks” will reveal these and dozens more. Take a look for yourself and see what other great ideas are out there, waiting to be tried!
