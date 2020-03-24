This is not an easy time for us right now, so I hope to add a smile or two in today’s column. They aren’t from my mind, but others who have sent me these little bits of humor. I hope that, for a couple of minutes, you can just smile a little.
1 If poison expires, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous?
2. Which letter is silent in the word “Scent,” the S or the C?
3. Why is the letter W, in English, called double U? Shouldn’t it be called double V?
4. Maybe oxygen is slowly killing you and it just takes 75-100 years to fully work.
5. “Doc, I can’t stop singing ‘The Green, Green Grass of Home.’” “That sounds like Tom Jones Syndrome.” “Is it common?” “Well, it’s not unusual.”
6. What do you call a fish with no eyes? A fsh.
7. An invisible man marries an invisible woman. The kids were nothing to look at either.
8. I went to buy some camouflage trousers the other day, but I couldn’t find any.
9. Fruits in Season: Two melons had an argument. A lover’s quarrel, too. One melon said, “I cantaloupe.” The other, “Honeydew!”
10. Food, if you diet, goes to waste, and if you try it, goes to waist.
11. Say, holy man in thy holey cot, art thou wholly pleased with thy lowly lot?
12. I met a wise antelope, born in a zoo, and I wish that I knew what that new gnu knew.
And now a poem titled, “Groovy, Man, Groovy (only us elderly people will understand this).
Remember when hippy meant big in the hips, and a trip involved travel in cars, planes and ships?
When pot was a vessel for cooking things in, and hooked was what grandmother’s rug might have been?
When fix was a verb that meant mend or repair, and be-in meant merely existing somewhere?
When neat meant well-organized, tidy and clean, and grass was a ground cover, normally green?
When lights and not people were switched on and off, and the pill might have been what you took for a cough?
When camp meant to quarter outdoors in a tent, and pop was what the weasel went?
When groovy meant furrowed with channels and hollows, and bird were wing’d creatures like robins and swallows?
When fuzz was a substance, real fluffy, like lint, and bread came from bakeries, not from the mint?
When square meant a 90-degree angled form, and cool was a temperature not quite warm?
When roll meant a bun, and rock was a stone, and hang-up was something you did with a phone?
When chicken meant poultry and bag meant a sack, with junk trashy cast-offs and old bric-a-brac?
When cat was a feline, a kitten grown up, and tea was a liquid you drunk from a cup?
When tough described meat too unyielding to chew, and making a scene was a rude thing to do?
When swinger was someone who swung in a swing, and pad was a soft sort of cushiony thing?
When way out meant distant and far, far away, and a man couldn’t sue you for calling him gay?
Words once so sensible, sober and serious, are making the scene like psychodelirious.
It’s groovy, man, groovy, but English it’s not. Methinks that our language is going to pot.
