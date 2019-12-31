GREENSBURG – “What a wonderful day in Indiana.” That was a comment by Sue Ann (Lee) Hum, who visited her native land last Friday. Sue Ann Hum now lives in Salida, Colorado, not far from Colorado Springs, and her many friends here miss her. A time set aside for friends to visit at a favorite restaurant in Greensburg where plenty of hugs were given and catching up was fun.
Friends were especially interested in hearing the latest of what Sue Ann has been doing with her incredible artistic talents. She, her daughter-in-law Natosha, and two grandchildren breezed into town, especially to spend some time with family including her brother and nephew in St. Paul, and to see at least a few of the many friends she made while living here.
Sue Ann later said, “My time with you was treasured, but too brief (as always). Thank you from deep in my heart for making time for hugs and catching up today.” Always proud of her hometown, she took her daughter-in-law and grandchildren to the St Paul museum and showed them some of the area where she grew up.
I asked her friend of 35-plus years, David Fry of Effective Advancement Strategies, to share some memories.
“When Sue Ann Lee worked at WTRE she helped the community through the blizzard of ‘78. Matching needs with services in the days before the internet, social media and advanced Emergency Management Systems, she and the radio were the listener’s lifeline when stranded for two days plus in remote areas or in some cases in town. A person needing medicine, someone’s power was out, expecting a baby, etc. etc., they’d depend on their telephone to call in and find help. Sue Ann would direct them to the proper person or agency. Someone else would call and say they could help.”
David remembers a particular victory. “Sue Ann always brought creativity and energy to projects. I remember co-directing and co-producing TCP’s ‘Annie’ in 1985. The show was relatively new at that point. We held the first-ever “dog auditions” on the square with few viable candidates and ended up having someone call from the Cobbs Fork area that wanted us to come and see the perfect mutt they had found. It was. He was cast, making for interesting rehearsals, and then escaped after the production’s opening night. Someone called and said, ‘I saw the dog from the show last night running down Franklin Street with his leash.’ Emergency averted, and he was found. It was the first show that filled nearly every seat in the 1,000-seat auditorium. I had the pleasure of directing her as she took on the challenging role of M’Lynn in ‘Steel Magnolias,’ first performed by TCP in 1991, in both Greensburg and Westport, for seven sellout performances. The popular show has been produced twice by the group since. As usual, she nailed the character even though we took it in a slightly different direction from the movie.” While in Greensburg, Sue Ann was extremely active with Tree County Players. In addition to serving on the board, she held leading or major roles in such audience favorites as “Guys-n-Dolls,” “South Pacific,” “Grease,” and “They’re Playing Our Song,” among others. She was known to enjoy the challenge of directing major hits like “Annie” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
Sue Ann and others worked on the proposed K of P renovation campaign (ahead of its time and the community’s vision.) David said, “Being in real estate for awhile, she assisted as TCP bought the building on S. Monfort which ended up being a steppingstone to the Playhouse today. She would often dream, create and lead in ways that few do.”
Sue Ann founded and ran “Broadway Studio,” which helped teach the theater arts to children who then assembled a performance at the end of their classes. When she left Greensburg, she used her talents in her work at Walt Disney World in Florida for several years. She then relocated to Denver and worked in promoting the Botanical Gardens there.
David said, “I’ve always admired her creativity, energy, drive, enthusiasm and ability to experience the breadth of life. In fact, I remember telling her when she was headed for work at Disney, ‘Way to live a life.’ I think it still applies as she finds new adventures and new purpose. As always, true friendships stand the test of time and distance”
She continues to be involved in her love for art and creative endeavors and has become an accomplished visual artist. Although she told the group in Greensburg Friday that she’s going to slow down her friends have a few doubts. For several years, Sue Ann has been host to a group of artists twice a year on “My Art Trip” to France where she makes arrangements for her group to have permission to paint privately in Monet’s Gardens. Starting next year she will take four groups to France instead of two, although Money’s Gardens have suspended private times.
She has become quite a renowned artist and has had several shows in the vicinity of Salida and other cities in Colorado. She has served three years as Salida Council for the Arts volunteer and helped organize many volunteers as chair of the 2019 famous Salida Art Walk.
She and husband Rick traveled to Tanzania and South Africa a couple of years ago and recently to China. This year she had an art show of paintings from their travels titled, “Travels: Zebra Butts to Coffee Cups.” She is a member of Salida’s Draw Group, Salida Plein Air Painters, Plein Air Artists of Colorado, Colorado Watercolor Society and Sangre Art Guild. She has worked successfully in oils, watercolors, graphite and colored pencil and her success has surprised no one who knew her in Decatur County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.