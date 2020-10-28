GREENSBURG - Lou Alexander, Class of '65: In the 1950s, my family lived in Osgood and my deepest memories of Halloween are from there. The season started with the hunt for a perfect mask. In those days they were made of thin, hard plastic with eye holes and a mouth hole. They were kept in place with a black elastic band that went around the back of the head. They were uncomfortable, hot and did not stay in place, but we really didn't care. We were headed out to get a bag full of free candy.
And we got the best candy at Fallis Funeral Home (now Neal’s Funeral Home). They gave out full-sized Hershey bars! Everybody else in town gave out “fun size” bars or even penny candy, so this was a big deal. This was not long after World War II and most families couldn't afford something like this. Kids headed there from all over town and everyone was excited to get this rare treat.
One year, a pal and I were having a fine time running around tapping on windows, a traditional Halloween prank in those days. We started with my house but we soon expanded to the neighbors. My dad figured out what we were up to and declared that if we ended up with our fannies full of buckshot he was not going to have any sympathy. That ended that prank.
My sister, Tillie Alexander Carpenter, two years younger than me, also has memories of Halloween in Greenburg. She remembers taking younger children who lived near us on W. Second Street (the Beard (Nancy, Steve and David) and Byard (Donna and Peggy) kids) door to door a couple of times. I waited on the sidewalk at each home and most people gave me candy too.”
She remembers that kids would start trick or treating a week early; a practice before the city specified a day for trick or treating.
I wish I had more specific memories of Halloween when I was young. Some years the weather was wonderful and other years we had to wear winter coats. When the moon was bright it made a special glow on Halloween, especially with the leaves falling and piled up in people’s yards. I suspect part of the reason I consider fall my favorite season is these early memories of Halloween.
Ann Garvey Meulbroek, Class of 1978: Halloween in Greensburg holds many fond memories. My mother often made my costumes – a mouse, a hobo and a Dutch girl (complete with wooden clogs I wore around my neighborhood) were some of my favorites. Greensburg used to have a costume parade on the square. How fun it was to see everyone else’s choice for costume! Awards were handed out and winners went on stage for all to see. I never won, but that didn’t dampen the evening. At some point, I would stop by my Grandmother Mitchell’s house where she would “ooh and aah” over my costume. I would also meet up with my neighbor – Trish (Holtkamp) Berube – and we would go together to her neighbor’s house, Margaret Lynch, for a special treat. Mrs. Lynch always had something just for us, usually a fun cupcake from a bakery with a “spooky” decoration on top. I now live in a small village where Halloween is a big, old-fashioned celebration and I’m the one who makes sure to get a special treat for the children next door. It’s fun to keep childhood memories going.
Noelle Maxwell: My grandmother was into crafts and sewing, so she made several of my Halloween costumes when I was a kid - and I had some unique costumes. The three I remember best were probably Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the giraffe, and a firefighter costume complete with a truck. For Rudolph, she dyed a gray hoodie/sweatpant set brown, I wore a clown nose, a reindeer antler headband over the hood of the sweatshirt and black mittens and shoes. Evidently, I kept running into another kid dressed up as Santa Claus trick-or-treating that year. The fire truck was a big cardboard box she painted and used mailbox-type stickers for the letters at the front of the truck – she attached some straps to the top of the truck and I wore it on my shoulders. The giraffe costume’s head and neck were almost as tall as I was. I think the neck was made from a sort of foam padding, and looking at old photos, I have no clue how I stayed upright in that costume, but it looked great!
