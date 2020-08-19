You would think that I’m old enough and been writing this column long enough that the best way to present a column should be fairly easy. That was not true in the last two columns about Clarksburg. Instead of the way I presented it, I should have shared certain information you would’ve found far more interesting. I’ll try harder. Clarksburg is a great community that I find interesting. Next week I’ll tell you what happened to me when I was 10-years old, but today I really want to share some interesting things that has always impressed about the town.
You may know that the town was laid out by Woodson Clark, who gave it the name in about 1823. I once wrote about the bank in the town being robbed. Yes, the Clarksburg State Bank was robbed and it did create quite a stir. The bad guys were caught and the bank went right on.
The small town once had a newspaper called “The Clarksburg Budget.” It started being published in 1909. It was a bi-weekly and popular. It was the only newspaper ever published in Fugit Township, which has some fine towns such as Kingston, Clarksburg, St. Maurice, Lake Santee and Springhill.
Three years later the Clarksburg Budget was made a weekly instead of bi-weekly. It was published by two men, C. McCracken and J. Smith, but Smith moved to Cleveland in 1912. Then McCracken, who was an invalid, and his sister published the paper that was printed using a small foot-press. The paper had two-column, four-page sheet but soon enlarged to a three-column sheet. It wasn’t a huge paper, but it was more than the residents had before and it was highly praised.
One day I want to share with you the day that Gilman Stewart and Charles Metz took me on a tour of the township. It was a great day, and my favorite photo is Gilman and Charles with their backs turned walking up a hill. So many good memories. One day I would enjoy sharing some of the experiences I have had over the 45 years I’ve been writing for the Greensburg Daily News. It has been nothing but a real pleasure.
Now, let me share what some people did as a Halloween prank in the little town of Clarksburg. I don’t think it was ever discovered just who did it, but most people that lived in the town pretty much knew anyhow. On the Halloween night of 1970, the main intersection in Clarksburg was completely blocked. Some energetic people had stacked, quite neatly, an old wringer-type washer, an outhouse with an armchair and tire in it, a water heater, a refrigerator and an oil stove, a couple of old arm chairs and a few pieces of some things no one knew for sure what they were, and they were stacked right smack-dab in the middle of the intersection. State Police were called and warned those who did it that doing that was not a good thing – or a funny thing – and they had better never do it again!
The year 1927 was a huge year for Clarksburg. An electric light line between Milroy and Clarksburg was laid and the citizens got for the first time the electric lights they had been looking forward to. Actually, only four families got the electric lights (Jesse French, Leslie Emmert, Robert S. Lowe and Dr. C. M. Beall), but it was the beginning. Soon the lights were extended to farms and schools and it was pretty fine.
Another incredible thing that happened to the town of Clarksburg in 1927 was that the automatic dial service for subscribers of the Public Telephone Corp. at Clarksburg went into effect. After that, Clarksburg had the same type of telephone service that Greensburg and New Point had. Will J. Scheidler was manager of the Public Telephone Corp. at the time and he said that with the installation of the automatic dial system it would be possible for Clarksburg subscribers to dial directly to either Greensburg or New Point.
My gratitude to George Morgan, who lives in Clarksburg and knows about the town. Most important, I am thankful that he and many others have always been willing to share their knowledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.