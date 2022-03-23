Spring is here and the spring flowers are starting to bloom. My favorites are the daffodils, with their bright yellow color, and the hyacinth with their smell. Another favorite of mine are the pansies with faces, and they can take a lot of cold weather.
So much for the flowers, when I think of spring I also remember when growing up that this was the time of year to get baby chicks. I liked to play with the little yellow balls of fur and get to help take care of them. It was also time for our sheep to have lambs and the cows to have calves.
It was great growing up on a farm and, of course, I still like the farm and country life.
We also had a little patch for an early garden with spinach, lettuce, radishes and a few onions. Spinach was not my favorite, although now I like it in salad.
I hope everyone has a chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine and maybe even the rain (and maybe some more snow). We know we are in Indiana and always have the same kind of weather.
Here are some recipes you may want to try!
Creamy Italian Chicken
4-6 boneless chicken breasts
1 envelope Italian salad dressing mix
1/4 c. water
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 can of cream of mushroom soup
1 4 oz. can of mushrooms, drained
egg noodles, cooked
Place chicken in a slow cooker. Combine the salad dressing mix and water; pour over chicken. Cover and cook on low for 3 hours. In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and soup until blended. Stir in mushrooms. Pour over chicken and cook 1 hour longer or until juices run clear. (Can be cooked 6 to 7 hours total.) Serve over cooked noodles. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Cheesy Barbecue Potatoes
1 1/2 c. shredded cheese
1 can of mushroom soup
1/3 c. milk
2 T. barbecue sauce
1/4 tsp. oregano
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
4 c. sliced potatoes
Combine the cheese, milk, barbecue sauce, oregano, salt, pepper. Stir in the potatoes. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Asparagus Casserole
5 potatoes
2 onions
2 c. fresh asparagus
1/4 c. butter
salt and pepper to taste
4 slices of cheese
Slice potatoes in baking dish. Dice onions and put on top. Top with the asparagus. Dot with butter and season. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Place cheese on top and melt before serving.
Chocolate Delight Dessert
1 cup crushed saltines
1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs
1/2 c. melted butter
2 c. milk
1 pkg. instant chocolate pudding mix
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
1 1/2 qt. softened cookies and cream ice cream
1 12 oz. carton of whipped topping
3 Heath bars, crushed (1.4 oz. each)
Combine crumbs, stir in butter and press into a 13 by 9 baking dish. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk pudding mixes and milk for 2 minutes. Fold in ice cream. Spread over crust. Top with whipped topping; sprinkle with crushed candy. Freeze covered until firm. Remove from freezer 30 minutes before serving Makes 12 servings.
It’s impossible to push yourself by patting yourself on the back.
