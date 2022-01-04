INDIANAPOLIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's current production of "Shear Madness" is one of the most unique experiences I've ever had attending a live theatrical performance.
The show is a murder/mystery whodunnit that takes audience participation to a whole new level. It also features a ton of references to the Indianapolis area and more jokes, puns and zingers than I could possibly count.
About two-thirds of the way through the first act the small but talented cast completely breaks the fourth wall. That is to say, the actors step out of their imagined reality and address the audience to re-enact what's taken place up to that point, ask questions, and encourage audience members to ask questions of their own - all in an attempt to figure out who killed a famous pianist that lives above the beauty shop in which the show is set.
More of the interaction follows during the first part of Act Two (including a chance for audience members to vote on who they think the killer is) before the cast again immerses itself in the story line and wraps things up.
Members of the cast all provide solid performances, but Daniel Klingler's performance as an over-the-top hairdresser/stylist prone to dramatic outbursts is especially noteworthy.
"Shear Madness" runs through Feb. 5 and is well worth a visit to the north side of Indianapolis.
Tickets are available by visiting boxoffice@beefandboards.com or calling 317-872-9664. The price of admission includes the show, a delicious all-you-care-to-eat buffet, and parking.
Beef & Boards is located at 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis.
