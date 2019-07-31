Shelby Co. Players present 'Nunsense II'

SHELBYVILLE – Shelby County Players completes their 30th anniversary season with "Nunsense II: The Second Coming."
At 7:30 p.m. today (Aug. 2), Shelby County Players open the final offering of their 30th anniversary season with Dan Goggin’s musical comedy "Nunsense II: The Second Coming."
Seven performances over two weekends will be held at the Strand Theatre, 215 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, with the closing performance at 2 p.m. Aug. 11.
Tickets are available online at www.shelbycountyplayers.com, or in person with cash or check at Mickey’s T-Mart, 748 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville.
Directed by Cindy Leahy, a diverse and talented cast from a multi-county area will bring to the stage Dan Goggin’s hilarious sequel to "Nunsense," originally performed by Shelby County Players in 2007.
"Nunsense II: The Second Coming" is a musical comedy with an expanded cast which continues the "nunsensical" antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, replete with the return of Mother Superior Mary Regina (played again by Willandra Macklin Malone), Sisters Mary Hubert (Elizabeth Peterson), Robert Anne(Jade Frost), Mary Leo (Lucy Furiak), Sister Julia “Child of God” (Jane Huber) and, of course, Sister Mary Amnesia (Kim Wallace Livingston).
Shelby County Players is an all-volunteer community theatre group with 501c3 non-profit status.
The show is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Aug. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 with a 2 p.m. matinee Aug. 4 and 11.
