SHELBYVILLE – The city of Shelbyville is proud to present its free admission summer events series for 2022 known as Music in the Park.
The live shows will again be held at Blue River Memorial Park, 725 Lee Boulevard.
This year’s lineup is a celebration of the unique styles of music across several decades: '90s nostalgia band Run Forrest Run, Allman Brothers tribute group Midnight Rider, Indianapolis native and session drummer The Dane Clark Band, and a journey back through '70s rock The Classic Rock Experience.
The annual Music in the Park series is a local family favorite for the city of Shelbyville and surrounding areas.
“We are excited to once again provide a great lineup of summer concerts for our community,” said Rob Van Til, Director of Shelbyville Parks & Recreation. “Our annual tradition is the perfect way to both give back and offer togetherness.”
All shows are family friendly, ideal for those on a date night or spending time with family or friends.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for each evening packed with fantastic entertainment.
Events are free to the public.
Shows for 2022's Music in the Park include:
June 11 – Run Forrest Run
With the pop and R&B hits of today monopolizing radio stations, it can sometimes be an effort to get back to “the good old days,” the music of the '90s, a generation everyone loves. Run Forrest Run is the answer, bringing the joy of '90s tributes to the stage! Get ready to sing and dance all night long and party like it's 1999!
July 16 – Midnight Rider
Midnight Rider honors the remarkable talent and innovative abilities of the Allman Brothers Band. Comprised of consummate professionals who have worked with everyone from Billy Preston to Willie Nelson and Ronny Montrose to Buddy Rich, Midnight Rider is not about gimmicks and costumes, it’s about the music that has inspired generations of fans through boldness and creativity.
Aug. 6 – The Dane Clark Band
Dane Clark began making a name for himself as a session drummer in the Indianapolis area in the early 1980s. As well as 26 years with John Mellencamp, Dane has recorded with John Prine, Steve Earle, Ian Hunter, Janis Ian, Carrie Newcomer, The Bob And Tom Band and a multitude of others. His latest release “Songs From Isolation” was met with widespread acclaim and national press.
Sept. 23 – The Classic Rock Experience
Inspired by '70s arena rock legends Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Boston, Styx and other over-the-top classic icons, The Classic Rock Experience combines all of those live theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an authentic epic '70s rock concert recreation performing only the greatest classic rock musical anthems of the '70s!
For more information, visit shelbyparks.com.
All dates and acts subject to change without notice.
