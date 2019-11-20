INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a virtual snow globe on Monument Circle as two new elements are soon to be introduced as part of the spectacular Shining A Light.
Beginning Nov. 30 and the following three Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Holidays on the Circle events will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., programmed by Downtown Indy, Inc. Holiday performances, signature treats and festive music will fill Monument Circle. Everyone is invited to these free events.
Downtown Indy, Inc. and the Indiana War Memorials Commission will continue to recognize Indiana veterans with the Shining A Light patriotic Signature Salute nightly at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, those gathered will enjoy a brief holiday video presentation beginning at 7 p.m. nightly that will conclude the Salute and return the Circle to the festive holiday atmosphere.
Themed Holidays on the Circle Saturdays include:
Nov. 30: Circle of Lights continued
Enjoy festive entertainment from performers who auditioned for the 2019 Circle of Lights headlined by the Dan Nix Big Band.
Dec. 7: International Night
The International Center Festival Fund will bring engaging cultural performance groups sharing music and winter traditions from around the world.
Dec. 14: B105.7 Christmas Choir Competition
Listen to winners from B105.7’s Choir Competition live on the Circle.
Dec. 21: Holiday Homecoming
A live band will welcome friends, family and students home for the holidays on Monument Circle.
About Shining A Light
Monument Circle has forever been transformed thanks to a Lilly Endowment-funded, multi-million-dollar infusion of technology and big ideas. “Shining A Light” premiered Nov. 9 showcasing a five-minute program basking the Circle in spectacular lighting, audio and video projections with a synchronized original score from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
The Signature Salute plays nightly, 365-day-a-year at 6:30 p.m. through March. (From there, time will be adjusted in March when seasons change.)
Coordinated audio, video and light projections featuring the sounds and images of historic significance unfold across the surrounding building facades and statues on the Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Four beams of light soar skyward from each quadrant lighting Victory (atop the Monument), signaling Indianapolis as the Crossroads of America.
