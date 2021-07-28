As we drive into Greensburg on Highway 46, it is so nice to be welcomed by the painting on the corner of Main and N. East streets. It represents Greensburg and Decatur County very well, since we are a farming community. The artist did a great job. There are few more paintings in town, some painted by art students, and they are also great. It is great to have such talented people in our community.
Also, have you had a chance to visit The Branch on the west side of the square? If not, take some time for a cup of coffee and a homemade snack. If you don’t like coffee there are plenty of other drinks. It is a place to take a few minutes to sit and relax or visit with a friend. It is great just to see how they fixed up an old building!
Some of the lessons for new Extension year are Staying Scam Safe, If the Shoe Fits, Computer Smarts and Health Benefits of Laughter. If interested in any of these, just contact the Extension Office for more information and they will be glad to give you that information.
I am always looking for new recipes, so here a few new ones to try.
Roast Beef Pasta Skillet (a good way to use leftover roast beef)
1 c. uncooked spiral pasta
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 tsp. olive oil
1 tsp. butter
1 c. cubed cooked roast beef
1 tsp. pepper
1/2 c. chopped tomato
1/2 c. Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions. In a skillet, saute onion in oil and butter until tender. Add roast beef and pepper then heat through. Drain pasta and add to beef. Stir in tomato and cheese. Takes 20 minutes and makes two servings.
Corn Salad
2 c. fresh corn (blanch on cob and cut off kernels)
1 large ripe tomato, chopped
3 green onions, sliced
1/2 c. chopped red onion
1/3 c. chopped parsley
1/4 c. red or green peppers, chopped
1 4 oz. can green chilies
1/2 c. olive oil
1/3 c. vinegar
2 T lemon juice
1 T. sugar
1/2 tsp. cumin
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 tsp. hot sauce – if desire
Combine all ingredients and chill at least 2 hours.
New Potato Casserole
3 lb. new potatoes, unpeeled
2 small yellow onions
1 envelope Ranch dressing mix
1 stick of butter
1 c. sour cream
1 – 1 1/2 c. milk- enough to make casserole creamy
1 jar bacon bits
1 lb. grated cheese
Boil potatoes and onions until tender, drain. Using mixer, combine potatoes, onions, ranch mix, butter, sour cream and milk. Put in a greased casserole dish. Top with bacon bits and cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
Saucy Zucchini and Tomatoes
2 T. bacon drippings
1 onion, sliced
1 c. tomatoes, chopped
1/2 bay leaf
salt and pepper to taste
3 zucchini, sliced 1 inch thick
Heat drippings in skillet over medium heat. Add onion, saute. Add tomatoes, bay leaf, and salt and pepper; simmer 5 minutes. Add zucchini; cover and simmer until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf before serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Ambrosia
2 11 oz. cans of Mandarin oranges, drained
2 20 oz. cans pineapple chunks, drained
1 c. flaked coconut
2 c. sour cream
2 c. mini marshmallows
Mix all ingredients in a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate. Serves 8 to 10.
(Just a note to let you know that Alice is continuing to get better. Thinking of you, Alice!)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.