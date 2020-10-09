Have you ever felt overwhelmed? We all have at some point in our lives, especially when we’re faced with the unknown, something we can’t control, or a season of life when our to-do list seems never ending.
Let’s be honest, 2020 has made most of us feel overwhelmed on a whole new level.
We can’t solve all the world’s problems (as much as we want to), but we can solve our problems. You are in control of how overwhelmed you allow yourself to get.
Here are three simple ways to stop being overwhelmed in your life:
Stop talking about how overwhelmed you are
Stop talking about it. Yep, it sounds simple, but the more you say, “I’m overwhelmed,” the bigger and more real it becomes for you and the more overwhelmed you get!
Write down what you’re overwhelmed about
Get out a piece of paper and a pen and write out what you’re overwhelmed by. Write down facts about the things that are stressing you out.
Simply writing down the things that stress you out can lower your stress. It’s not only therapeutic, but it also helps you know what action to take next.
Do something
After you write down what’s stressing you out and then ask yourself: Is there anything I can do about this? If the answer is no, then all you can do is let it go and give it to God. If there’s something you can do - do it!
You have more power over your life, your feelings, and your outcomes than you think you do!
