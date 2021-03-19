“Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song.” – Psalm 95:2, NIV
When it comes to praising the Lord, you can use the gift of music to do it. You don’t need any formal training like voice lessons and you don’t have to join a choir or orchestra.
You don’t even have to know how to play instrument. Just put on music and sing along. You can find plenty of free music through apps like Spotify and iHeartRadio or, go to www.faithaudio.org and listen to our faith-filled music and programming from FaithPoints Radio.. As you sing along, don’t be afraid to get into the moment and play air guitar or air drums. God welcomes our enthusiasm in the middle of praise!
Another way to use music to praise God is to create a playlist or mix CD for a friend going through a hard time. Choose songs with positive and encouraging messages that will uplift your friend like Rachel Platten’s Fight Song or Brave by Sara Bareilles.
You can also try your hand at writing music. King David is one of the most well-known songwriters of ancient times. He’s believed to have written at least half of the book of Psalms. His songs cover a variety of emotions, despair and desperation to victory and gratitude.
God, thank You for the gift of music! Help me to use it to encourage myself and those around me. Let every song I sing, share, or write be an offering back to You.
Amen
