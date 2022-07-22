GREENSBURG - Gordon Smiley and his brother Jeff enjoy trying new ideas while farming their 1,100 acres of farmland in Clay Township.
Someone said recently that "farming is a business, but a different style of business." The land can be improved because of chemistry that gives farmers the ability to know what a particular piece of land needs to grow high yielding and healthy crops. The equipment now includes things our forefathers could never have even imagined. By the 1950s, tractors on farms outnumbered horses and mules.
The Smiley brothers raise corn, soybeans, and barley as well as contract finish hogs "when the opportunity presents."
Jeff said he believes the biggest changes he has seen in farming has been in the area of technology.
“Computers have become an everyday tool for most operations, and now cell phones can control many operations from anywhere in the world such as bin fan controls or irrigation," he said. "No matter what we do, we are still subject to nature, and chemistry is a huge part in every aspect of farming from grains to livestock."
He is optimistic about the future of farming but knows changes will, and must, occur.
He believes that in the future, "Farms will continue to increase in size, but there will be room for some specialized niche markets. Autonomous vehicles will be added to the industry that will allow farmers to work more hours per day and work more efficiently. We must continue to increase production to meet the demands of a global population. Food safety continues to be paramount, as it should, from consumers, and I believe in the future people will be able to see the quality of food ingredients while shopping to aid in making wise decisions.”
He has already seen many improvements and changes.
"We are the third generation currently farming this land," he said. "Our parents started farming here in 1955 when Dad returned from the Army. The size of the farm was originally around 400 acres. The biggest improvements our parents made were to improve livestock facilities, grain storage, and land tiling, which improves yields. We have continued to add grain storage as well as field tile."
When asked what kind of acreage a family would need today in order to maintain two or three families Jeff answered, "I would think 3,000 to 4,000 acres of grain, if grain only is being grown, but [it] could be much less with livestock. The term vertical integration means that a company owns the livestock from the time the animal is born until the meat reaches the store. Since meat packing companies own so much livestock now, especially swine and fowl, it makes it difficult for an independently owned farm that owns its own livestock to be profitable. Large meat packing plants have come to own a majority of the livestock that is being produced and this has caused the free market to struggle reflecting a fare price since so few owners control a large percentage of animals that are harvested."
The Smiley farm had a fire a few years ago. When time came, they wanted to rebuild, but also to improve the whole power operation. They had an advantage that the fire came in early winter, so there was more time to do research and consider what their options could be.
Jeff was quick to give neighbors credit for helping during the cleanup and rebuilding phase. Obermeyer Agri Group did most of the reconstruction of the grain and feed facility while Biehle Electric made improvements in the electrical system and improved motor efficiency.
A particularly interesting change in planting crops that the Smiley brothers use is the changing from row after row of corn and beans to alternating six rows of each in the same field in order to allow more sunlight deeper into the canopy. That allows for more sunshine to hit each leaf and that creates a healthier more productive plant. The beans will be harvested first, making harvesting the corn simpler.
Another method ensuring plants are healthier is the use of tissue samples of leaves during the growing season. The samples are sent to a laboratory that will be able to analyze what nutrients might be added to improve plant health and overall nutrient balance.
Their father was William "Bill" Smiley, who died in 2011. He was awarded the Master Farmer Award in Indiana and served the county and farm business in many ways.
Their mother Barbara continues to live in the same family home in Clay Township where they were raised.
Gordon and Beth are parents to Olivia and Sabrina.
Jeff and his wife Pam have three children, Natalie, Paje and Will.
