GREENSBURG – Last March, when first hearing about this Coronvirus, I wrote what was a nice column that would bring a few smiles, a little amusement, and maybe even a laugh. Well, I am not amused today. I’m cross and been so for weeks. I read Michael Layne’s excellent column titled “A Prayerful Response to the Coronavirus” in an effort to seek a better attitude. I keep trying to be a sterling person, but it isn’t working.
Between politics and Coronavirus and the shows on television being very ho-hum (except that one about the Creek), and – well, you get the picture. Things are just not going the way they should.
There is no getting away from it. That is, if you have a television and it’s on, constant news about the virus, probably with good reason. But too much is too much. This is a time when we should have some great comedies.
And then there’s politics. I tell you that when I get mighty and powerful I’m going to campaign for truth in every sentence when it comes to politics. No kidding, I’ll make it a law that anyone running for office in any state or country, of any political party, will be arrested and thrown in jail for months until the election is over if they lie.
Here’s another thing, why is there such an interest in movie and television stars these days? One of them dies and it’s headlines all over the place, hours of television news about them. That’s alright, but what about the young people who are in the service of our country and get killed or injured? There’s hardly ever any news about them. I mean, let’s be realistic. Who is more deserving, a movie star or a young person who volunteered to serve our country?
Not only that, but I plan to make it so that no television or movie star or rock star can advertise any product. We all know that there’s a tiny likelihood that those stars really use that product. They get paid an outrageous amount for doing it while living in $25 million homes.
They know, and the advertisers know, that there are talented young people out there who desperately need to work for food, clothing and housing. The big stars getting all that money can sell that $25 million home and settle down in a $5 million home. OK, sport stars do work hard for their money so they may accept millions for an advertisement. After all, not many people could make a touchdown or a basket under all kinds of conditions. Rock stars? Well, sure if Tom Petty or Jim Morrison were still living they’d deserve big bucks. Maybe even Elvis and Ray Charles and the guy who sang “Knights in White Satin.”
And then there’s parking on the square. I mean, really, you park in a nice open place, do what you came for, and then come out to drive away. There’s a van or truck parked next to you and you can’t see if anyone’s coming. Do they stop to let you out? OK, once in a great while someone does. Believe me, when I am mighty and powerful I’ll get elected officials together and ask them to devise a perfect parking system.
Hey, I feel much better. My anger is gone!
I’ll just be grateful for those who helped me through this stay home all the time in so many ways; the friend who brought a flyswatter when I couldn’t find mine; those friends who brought or mailed books on tape, books on CDs when the library was closed; the friend who gave a magazine rack when mine collapsed; the friend who sent a tape recorder when mine quit working; those who brought groceries, or asked a friend to bring them when I couldn’t get out; the friend who walks Buddy when I can’t; the friends on Facebook who challenge me or agrees with me or just tells great stories; those who arranged to have church on the Internet when churches were closed. ... The list goes on and on.
You know something? I am one lucky lady!
