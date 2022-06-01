GREENSBURG - The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met May 17 at Smyrna Lutheran Church with President Clare Spreckelson presiding. Ava Lecher led the American pledge. Elizabeth Walden led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by "What is your favorite part about the end of school?" Secretary Chase Christianson read last month's minutes. Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the treasurer's report.
New business included a thank you note and pictures were sent per Clare to Mayor Joshua Marsh for his April presentation.
The Fast Blast email newsletters are being sent on Wednesdays now, Ground fees/Auction fees are due June 1, check the fair daily schedule as some events have been added, and a check was presented to the Foundation from Penny Bingo/April.
There was no Old Business.
John Berkemeier gave a presentation on gun safety to members and those present. He brought in a Russian Sniper rifle, showed what a trigger lock was and a cable lock, and had a few different firearms available for safety demonstration. Thank you, Mr. Berkemeier!
Alan Lecher gave Health & Safety on how to stay safe when farming.
Fun Fact Finders Makayla Tebbe, Jack Dwenger, and Claire Mang told us about humans, foods, George Washington, and if you mix water/baking soda/vinegar, raisins will spin and float.
Kaie read a devotion on making a difference/The StarFish story.
Demonstrations included Alan-Calculating GPA; Claire-How to paint fingernails; Chase-How to make a paper airplane; Elizabeth-How to make an oragami boat; Clare-How to make a paper mache pinata; Makayla-How to do the splits; Alex Tebbe-How to play the game of Spuds.
Refreshments were provided by the Tebbes, Alexis Turner, and Chase.
