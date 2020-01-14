DECATUR COUNTY – The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met Dec. 17, 2019 at Smyrna Lutheran Church for their Christmas meeting.
Prior to the meeting, the Club sang carols at the neighboring homes of Ella Mae Holtkamp and Ted and Sue Hahn, where we left gift bags filled with fruit. A violin solo by Ava Lecher was also enjoyed. Several families of our 4-H members joined us as well.
President Jane Spreckelson called the meeting to order at 7:15 p.m.
Roll call was answered by your Christmas tradition. Members present were: Jane and Clare Spreckelson, Makayla and Alex Tebbe, Mason, Emily and Anna Burkhart, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, Alan and Ava Lecher and Alexis Turner.
Alex led the American pledge and Anna led the 4-H pledge.
Alexis read the November minutes, which were corrected.
Leader Katie gave the treasurer’s report.
New Business: Katie encouraged the members to sign up for summer camps and Academy. Those in grades 7-9 were encouraged to sign up for 4-H Roundup.
Old Business: January 15 is the deadline to sign up for 4-H. Drop/Add date is May 15.
Makayla gave a Health and Safety report on farm safety.
Fun Facts were given by Alan and Ava.
For devotions, Clare led grace before the meal. The club enjoyed pizza, cookies and chips, with drinks provided by the Spreckelson girls.
Jon led recreation with a dice game for the “sock exchange” where gifts wrapped in socks were exchanged.
Prizes were given to Emily, Alexis, Anna, Makayla, Ava, Jane and Mason for their festive outfits.
Clare moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Alex. The meeting adjourned at 8 p.m.
Next meeting: 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
Refreshments will be provided by the Hostetlers.
Information provided
