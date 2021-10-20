The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club held their first meeting of a new year on October 19.
The meeting started with several members assisting St. Paul's Lutheran Church in presenting a check to Jamie Holtkamp from the Ice Cream Social held September 19 in honor and remembrance of Adam Holtkamp.
Election of officers was on the agenda for the meeting. Those elected were Clare Spreckelson, President: Alexis Turner, Vice President: Chase Christianson,Secretary/News Reporter: Mason Burkhart, Devotion Leader: Alan Lecher, Health & Safety Leader: Alex Tebbe, Recreation Leader: and as Fun Fact Finders, Claire Mang, Jack Dwenger, and Makayla Tebbe.
Jon Spreckelson led the American pledge and Alan led the 4-H pledge.
We had five new members attending!
Members introduced themselves with age/grade, favorite 4-H project and something interesting about themselves. Those in attendance were Clare, Jon, Henry, and Leo Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Alan Lecher, Claire Mang, Laykin Carman, Alexis Turner, Jack and Henry Dwenger, and Ady and Kierstan Kreuzman.
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the secretary and treasurer reports.
Dues were collected.
New business included that 4-H enrollment is open and members are encouraged to enroll soon, there are help sessions offered through the Extension Office if needed to enroll, the newsletter is online only now, thank yous were signed for those donating to the club, 2022 Decatur Fair dates are July 7 to 14, workshops are being planned for 4-Hers through the Extension Office, we have been recognized as an HONOR Club for 2019-2020 and will be presented an award Nov. 8 at the 4-H Council meeting (members are encouraged to attend), awards will be given to members with the most demonstrations for the year, best attendance, and most enthusiastic attitude, ideas were shared for community service ideas and club presentations, and received thank you notes were read.
All members were thanked for their hard work at the fair with their projects and helping with the food stand.
There will be an officer meeting before the next meeting to plan the upcoming 4-H year.
The club will be getting new club T-shirts and sizes were obtained.
Many parents were in attendance also and an ice cream party was enjoyed by all provided by Alli Norton and Clare.
Next meeting is 7 p.m. November 16 at the church.
