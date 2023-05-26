Smyrna
Photo provided

Members of the Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club recently enjoyed another fun night for their last regular meeting of the 4-H year. Thank you, Indiana State Police K9 officer Joe Uhler from Versailles Post and K9 Franky, for speaking to the club and demonstrating skills to us. Charlie Tebbe, Makayla Tebbe, Elizabeth Waldron and Clare Spreckelson completed demonstrations, and members planted 20 pots of flowers to share with community businesses. The club will have one more fun family meeting on June 7 to celebrate outgoing members which will wrap up their meetings for the 4-H year. Those involved are looking forward to seeing everyone at the fair.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you