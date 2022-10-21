“It made me feel sad and depressed. I didn’t want to get up for school in the morning,” said an 11-yearold boy who had been bullied at school since the third grade.
As millions of children head back to school this year, more than one in five of them will have a similar experience, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
And in a national study by the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 21% of tweens said they had been a target, aggressor or witness to bullying online or by other electronic means.
As parents search for ways to protect their children, a growing group of families are turning to an unlikely source for practical guidance: the Bible.
“When my son first told me about being bullied, I had a range of emotions, from feeling hurt and angry to feeling I had failed him by not being there to protect him,” said Shekita.
She was already using resources from jw.org to teach her children about the Bible, which included information about bullying. “Because this topic had been touched on, we were familiar with some practical ways to deal with bullying, but it was the last thing to cross my mind that my own child would need to know.”
They again went to jw.org, the Witnesses’ official website, where a search for the term bullying brought up a wealth of free resources including videos, articles, worksheets and other online activities on topics young people face at school.
Those resources include a whiteboard animation entitled, “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists” and an animated cartoon about the powerful effect of prayer for those who are being bullied.
Shekita, who lives in Indiana, uses the Bible and jw.org to help her children after being bullied.
Shekita’s young son said he tried to apply the Bible principle about not repaying evil for evil. He also found other Bible principles in the Proverbs to be helpful.
“If you avoid bullies and the ones they associate with, sometimes you can avoid a bad situation,” he said.
Madison Bechtle of Clifton, New Jersey, also turned to the Scriptures when a cyberbully started harassing her in the eighth grade with dozens of disturbing notifications on her cell phone.
“It was really crazy. He was sending me pictures of my house. I was really paranoid all the time,” she said.
Reading the Bible and praying calmed her anxiety.
“It’s just you and God, and you’re just talking one-on-one,” she said. “It’s very comforting, and it works.”
She also followed the practical steps outlined in the jw.org whiteboard animation
“Be Social-Network Smart” to protect herself. She told her parents and teachers about the situation and deleted the social media account her bully had targeted.
“I still don’t have that account to this day,” said Madison, now 21. “Not every situation resolves so easily. But applying the Bible’s advice and focusing on the big picture can help individuals cope and maintain their sense of self-worth,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The Bible has proven to be a practical resource for many families to navigate difficult situations in life,” said Hendriks. “The principles found in this ancient book can help adults and children resolve conflict and maintain peaceful relationships with others.”
Principles like the so-called Golden Rule of treating others as you’d want to be treated, showing love and being slow to anger are tools Shekita said help her family in many circumstances.
“I also think it is important for our children to know they are not alone and to understand that there are other children going through the same things in school and life in general. It is very important to hear from their peers that there is hope.”
