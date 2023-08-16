During those horribly hot days this summer my mind seemed to get a kick out of remembering 1978 when we had the worst blizzard most of us had ever lived through. It was a crazy time with the shut down of transportation, schools and business. I remember that my daughter, Tracey, was a junior in Greensburg Community High School. She much preferred to go to school. I asked her best friend to tell us what it was like for a teenager.
Jane Laskowski-Hart lives in Indianapolis now, but she grew up in Greensburg. Her parents are Lois and Ed Laskowski. He was a dentist here for many years. Janie has a daughter named Natalie who was born on my birthday.
This is what Jane wrote:
“Here’s what I remember from the Blizzard of ‘78: I believe the snow started on a Wednesday, so school was closed on Thursday and Friday--unprecedented in my experience. The first two days everyone was just stuck at home. The snow was so thick and high no one could really drive anywhere with a regular car. There were not nearly as many 4 wheel drive vehicles back then except for farm trucks. SUVs weren’t around for another 10 or so years for the average family at least.
Our neighborhood kids bundled up and met at one or the other’s houses to play cards and drink Kool Aid until the mom got sick of us and sent us outside. The sledding on that hill behind the Shazer house was amazing.
On Saturday, we still couldn’t get out of our driveway, but it didn’t matter because the road wasn’t plowed yet, either. I’m sure the Greensburg street crew was working overtime just to get the main roads cleared.
My dad and I bundled up in our winter gear. My dad had a huge down-filled parka from his annual fishing trips on the edge of the Arctic Circle and I had whatever the Indiana version of that would have been--and we set out on foot to get some groceries from the old Sid’s Market on Lincoln Street. We had to trudge through the vacant lot behind the hospital to get there, but we made it and were able to bring home whatever my mom had asked for. I didn’t grocery shop much with my dad as my mom usually took care of that while he was at work and I was at school, so he indulged me and let me bring home a six-pack of Dr. Pepper, which was really a treat given the lack of soft drinks in our home for the most part.
Once we were home, we took off the wet, cold coats and boots in the garage and warmed up by the fire in our living room. I don’t remember if school was open again by Monday or not. I just remember how good that Dr. Pepper tasted sitting by the fireplace.”
Thank you, Janie.
As best that I can remember, just about the whole state was closed down. In fact, it might even have been the whole Midwest. My husband could not get out to go to our business, Smith Monument Works, out where Rural King is now because he couldn’t get out. Otherwise he would have made the effort. At some point, after being snowed in for two or three days, he and I decided to try walking to what we called “the little store” on Michigan Avenue that was run by Don Nelson as best I can remember. We took Shadow, our Dalmatian, with us and she did the best she could to keep up by jumping over snow, landing and then taking another jump.
