“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18, NIV
David was a man who passionately loved God, but that didn’t mean his life was free from chaos, heartbreak or drama. If anything, David had more than his fair share of these three things.
He lived with the chaos of war as he attempted to stabilize the warring factions of Israel. He survived the heartbreak of losing an infant child after his relationship with Bathsheba. He dealt with the drama from a son that tried to steal his throne and another who raped his sister.
But through it all, David did one thing right; he kept turning back to God. He didn’t hide his sins or pretend he was doing OK. He poured his grief, anger, heartbreak and betrayals out into the book of Psalms.
Many times when we think of a new year, we think of Hallmark perfection. You might long for the ideal marriage, the beautifully blended family, or the joy of holding a child after years of infertility.
But even in the middle of your chaotic and messy life, God’s still with you. He doesn’t abandon you when hardship and heartbreak coming knock on your door. Instead, He draws close and gently bandages your wounds.
God, sometimes I’m tempted to think that my life needs to look perfect before I can approach You. Help me to let go of this belief. I want to invite You into every area of my life, especially the ones that are messy! Be my guide; show me how to release my broken pieces.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
