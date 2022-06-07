Kirsten Carlson is a biology teacher at Ivy Tech Community College and the Education and Outreach Coordinator for Oak Heritage Conservancy. Oak Heritage is a nonprofit that protects over 1,100 acres of habitat in southeast Indiana, including old growth forests, native wildflower meadows, creeks, and wetlands. They host hands-on nature programs for the public. Their work is possible because of support from their members, donations, and grants. Find more about Oak Heritage Conservancy at www.oakheritageconservancy.org.