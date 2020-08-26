RUSH COUNTY - Erik Sowder, a 2005 Rushville Consolidated High School and a 2009 Purdue University graduate, has been promoted to the rank of Major in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Major Sowder is the son of Rushville residents Bob and Robin Sowder.
Major Sowder has served in the active and reserve USAF since 2009 as an Intelligence officer. He served in South Korea and Afghanistan deployments and with the National Security Agency (NSA). He is currently training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas to become an Aircraft Maintainer Officer.
Major Sowder will be assigned to reserve duty at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina upon completion of training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.