Reports of a partial agreement recently were announced after a week of meetings between the Trump Administration and Chinese officials.
ASA is hopeful this “Phase 1” agreement will signal a deescalation in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
While it’s good news to hear the U.S. and China have reached a partial agreement in this conflict, ASA is still awaiting additional information on the initial agreement, and the potential impact on U.S. soy growers.
ASA remains hopeful this is a step toward rescinding the tariffs and helping restore certainty and stability to the soy industry.
About ASA
The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry.
ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.