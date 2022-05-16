CARTHAGE - I was what would be a “city girl” the first 59 years of my life. My husband and I moved to what my friends referred to as “the sticks” just over six years ago. I was not sure about living in a small town.
Secretly I thought I would hate it, but I was willing to give it a try. It now makes me sad that the one of the best decisions we ever made came so late in life! Living and becoming a part of this wonderful community has enriched my life tremendously. The generosity, sense of community, and pride displayed by the people who live here is a tribute to the town of Carthage.
Last Saturday was the Future of Carthage sponsored annual Spring Fling. The event serves as a fundraiser to support The FOC Hidden Gem Scholarship and the Harry Henley Library.
The FOC awards scholarships annually to two Ripley Township seniors. This year marks the fourth year that scholarships were awarded. Originally, one scholarship was available, but through fundraising and community support now two scholarships are awarded. This year's recipients were Inez Frittle and Brennan McCorkle.
The library has been a part of Carthage since 1901. It manages to prosper on a shoestring budget due to the grant writing expertise of head librarian Arlene Renolds, private donations, and a devoted Board. The library is part of the Evergreen Networks which gives residents access to virtually any book they could possibly want to borrow. Genealogy, quilting, and writing classes are also offered. Another fun fact is that the town and school museum are housed in the lower floor of the library.
Last Saturday's event included something for everyone. Cupcake decorating for kids was led by teen volunteer Ivy Armstrong. Joe Whitfield, dressed in 1890’s attire, led the Magical History Walking Tour through downtown Carthage. “School Marm Arlene” was available in the library to assist visitors.
Five dollar sack lunches that included a sandwich (donated by the always generous John Pavey), chips, orange, chocolate covered rod pretzel and a drink were enjoyed picnic style on the library lawn. Jennifer Noland organized this year's plant/bake sale.
A special thanks goes to the members of Homemakers on the Go who generously donated delicious treats for the bake sale and those who raided their gardens to share flowers and veggies starts.
Debbie Gibson again organized the always popular art show. There were 76 entries this year! Winners for each of the eight categories received $25! The winners were: Junior Artist (under 12) - Levi Armstrong, Drawing - Ivy Armstrong, Painting - Joan Dick, Woodwork- Gary “Frog” Gilaspy, Photography - Jennefier Noland, Sewing - Brenda Wilson, Miscellaneous - Vicky Smith, and Peoples Choice - Barb Proctor. Congrats to all the winners!
The day was another success story for our town made possible by the efforts of committed individuals who give so freely of their time and talents, the generosity of groups such as FOC and Homemakers, and the residents who support and attend our community events. More than $1,000 was collected that will go to improve our town.
Many thanks to all involved! This is just one more reason I am proud to be a reformed “city girl” and now a “country girl.” I would never go back to living in a big city now that I have experienced small town living. I am so happy we found our forever home in Carthage!
