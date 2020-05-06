GREENSBURG - There are signs of spring everywhere!
Our lilacs are blooming (they always smell so good)! We are seeing several different kinds of birds at our bird feeders this spring. We enjoying watching the birds from our kitchen window and looking forward for the humming birds to come. It is good to see the farmers starting to get their crops in, but we need to be careful when driving on these country roads and give the big equipment plenty of room.
This week we celebrate Mother's Day. It has been designated a national holiday since 1914, when it was proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson. It always gives us a chance to think about our mothers and grandmothers and appreciate them.
I have a mother's recipe I found in one of my cookbooks to share.
MOTHER'S LIFETIME RECIPE
2 heaping C, of patience
1 heartful of love
2 handfuls of generosity
Dash of laughter
1 headful of understanding
Sprinkle generously with kindness; add plenty of faith and mix well. Spread over a period of a lifetime. Serve everybody you meet.
Spring also makes me think of the first spinach in the garden and my mom picking the first asparagus of the season.
Here a few recipes you may want to try.
Strawberry-Turkey Spinach Salad
About 6 cups of fresh spinach
2 c. chopped cooked turkey or chicken breast
2 c. sliced fresh strawberries
1 small yellow pepper, sliced
4 green onions, sliced
Dressing
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
3 T. olive oil
2 T. water
4 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. dried minced onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Place first five ingredients in a large bowl. Place dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight fitting lid; shake well. Drizzle over salad. Toss to combine and serve immediately. Makes four servings.
Rice and Spinach Bake
10 oz. pkg frozen spinach, chopped
1 c. cooked rice
1 c. plus 1/2 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
2 eggs
2 T. butter, softened
1/3 c. milk
1 small onion chopped
1/2 tsp. salt
Mix spinach, rice, one cup cheese, eggs, butter, milk, butter, onion and salt and pour into a 8-inch casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and continue to bake for five minutes or until cheese melts. Makes four servings.
Asparagus Cheese Omelet
6 fresh asparagus spears
6 eggs
2 T. cold water
Salt and pepper to taste
1/3 c. grated, sharp cheddar cheese
2 T. olive oil
Clean and steam asparagus until tender; drain. Beat together eggs, water and salt and pepper until frothy. Pour egg mixture on a hot oiled griddle; lower heat. Place asparagus spears on half of omelet. Sprinkle with cheese and fold other half over filling. Cook about five minutes or until eggs are done and lightly browned. Lift onto serving tray with wide turner. Serves two to three.
Lemon Asparagus Pasta
1 8 oz. pkg angel hair pasta
2 1/2 c. fresh asparagus cut in 1 inch pieces
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 1/2 tsp. lemon zest
3 T. lemon juice
3/4 c. milk
2 eggs
1 T. fresh dill chopped
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
Cook pasta in boiling water four minutes. Add asparagus and cook two minutes longer or until tender; drain. While pasta cooks, melt butter in frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and lemon zest and saute 1 minute. Add lemon juice and cook until liquid is almost evaporated. Beat together milk and eggs. Add milk mixture, pasta, and asparagus to pan with green onion. Cook over low heat until milk mixture is slightly thick, about 4 minutes. Do not boil. Stir in dill, salt and nutmeg. Serve immediately. Serves four to six.
This sounds like an easy treat for Mothers Day!
Peaches and Cream Pie
3/4 c. self-rising flour
1 pkg instant vanilla pudding mix
3 T. softened butter
1/2 c. milk
1 egg
15-1/4 oz. can sliced peaches, drained, reserved 3 T. juice
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. plus 1 T. sugar, divided
1/2 T. cinnamon
Combine flour, pudding mix, butter, milk and egg; beat for two minutes. Pour into a 9-inch pie pan. Pour peaches into pie pan. Beat together cream cheese, 1.2 c. of sugar peach juice; place on top of peaches. Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle on top of pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Serves six to eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.