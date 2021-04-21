GREENSBURG - As I write this, it is a beautiful sunny, but cool, morning. But I can't ignore the forecasters talking about what is coming. After all, it's the middle of April and we should be having nice warm days. I sure hope they miss on this one as I'm not ready to look out and see snow flying all around. The fruit trees have bloomed or are in full bloom at this time, and a freeze would surely kill the chances for fruit. Oh, well, it is not in our hands. We just have to wait and see what happens.
I hope you have your reservation for our International Night. A lot of thought and work has gone into it. It sounds like the speaker is very good, and the meal will be representative of what they eat in Israel. I will share the recipes with you so you can try the ones you liked.
The farmers are beginning to get busy and you can see the dust flying all around. They are the biggest gamblers there are. They start out with the highest hopes and it all depends on the weather. And we all know who controls the weather. I do hope and pray for a great crop year. The garden that I can see looks good. I can see the plants down the row. I don't know what is planted where, but I can see things have come up. It will be so good to have the first lettuce and radishes on the table. The grocery store version is good, but I like fresh so much better. I just wish I could get out there and help, but those days are past for me. I can only take care of it when it is brought into the house.
Our redbud trees are in full bloom and have been so pretty this year. Did you know you could make RedBud jelly? I found the recipe below on Facebook and haven't tried it. If you make it, let me know how it turned out. The recipes are what were served at International Night.
REDBUD JELLY
1 cup redbud blooms
2 cups water
3 teaspoons SureJell
1 1/2 cup sugar
Add redbuds to water and boil 2 minutes. Strain. Place 3/4 cup juice back in pan. Add SureJell, sugar, a splash of vanilla, 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Boil 3 minutes. Set aside to jell. Will keep 3 weeks in refrigerator. May be canned.
WARM ISRAELI COUSCOUS AND ROASTED VEGETABLES
1 cup Israeli Couscous (aka Pearl couscous)
2 teaspoons honey
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon apple vinegar
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon sea salt
3 cups fennel roasted fall vegetables
Bring 1 1/4 cups of water to a boil in small saucepan. Add the couscous, stir well, cover, turn the heat to low and let simmer for 8 minutes. Drain and place in large bowl. Meanwhile, whisk together the honey, oil, vinegar, pepper, and salt to form a smooth dressing. Add the roasted vegetables to the couscous bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the top and toss to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.
CHICKEN IN DATE HONEY
4 servings chicken
1/2 jar date honey
3 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon mustard
Marinate the chicken using the above ingredients for at least 3 hours. Roast in oven at 400 degrees until golden.
NOODLE KUGEL
1 pound package medium or wide noodles
12 ounces cream cheese
15 ounces cottage or ricotta cheese
16 ounces sour cream
1 stick margarine, melted
3/4 cup milk
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
frosted flakes
Cinnamon (optional)
Cook noodles 5 minutes; drain. Mix in cream cheese to melt. Mix remaining ingredients and pour into large pan. Place frosted flakes on top and sprinkle with cinnamon if needed. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. May add different ingredients such as raisins, nuts, fruit, etc.
ISRAELI STUFFED DATES
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
25 pitted dates
25 pecan halves
2 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut (optional)
Place the chocolate in a glass or plastic bowl. Heat in microwave for about 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until almost melted. Stir until smooth. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Stuff each date with a pecan half and place onto the baking sheet. Drizzle the stuffed dates with melted chocolate, then sprinkle with coconut. Place in freezer for 1 hour before serving.
