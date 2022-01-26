GREENSBURG - Have you ever been to Springhill? I always thought of Springhill in Fugit Township as a church and cemetery, but once it had a post office established in 1827 and not disbanded until 1901. Many people who gave much to the country and county are buried in the old cemetery there including Thomas Meek, Revolutionary War veteran. John E. Meek wrote a history about Springhill for the 1975 Sesquicentennial of the church.
Meek suggests that the first settlers were the families of John Fugit who "followed the road running from Buena Vista to Clarksburg, an old Indian Trail." He goes on to write that this part of Indiana in 1819 was held by the Delaware Indians, "a large and warlike tribe." But, he goes on to say, they used the area for hunting and had not settled here.
At the end of the War of 1812 several soldiers returning to their homes in Kentucky had camped near the site of where the church would one day be built. "They liked what they saw and later returned with their families to settle here." Meek wrote, "Sixteen soldiers had been sent from the Army along the Ohio River with a message to Commodore Perry on Lake Erie. After the naval battle that ended the war they sold the horses, that had been given to them when they were demobilized, and walked home to Kentucky from Lake Erie. Eight veterans of the War of 1812 are buried in Springhill Cemetery." There is much history of the country and county buried there.
Meek tells in the book that the first school was held in an empty log cabin on the farm owned by Mr. and Mrs. Max Barnett. Thomas Meek, who had taught school for 20 years in Kentucky, was the first teacher. The first store "of any importance" was opened early in the 1820s by James Conwell. He wrote that a corn-cracker, driven by horse power, was operated by Nathan Lewis. "Later he converted it to a bark grindery, grinding slippery elm, sassafras and dogwood bark for the Eastern markets." (I couldn't find what the Easterners used the ground up bark for.)
He tells that in Kentucky an acre of land sold for $25, while in the Springhill area it could be bought for $2 an acre. Meek told how so many from Kentucky came to Indiana for cheap land and a hatred of the institution of slavery. "Many families came to remove their children from the blighting influence of slavery. Anti slavery sentiment was strong in Springhill. The early history of this area abounds with stories of the Underground Railroad in Fugit Township." Attorney Bill Smith wrote a history of the Underground Railroad in this county and his research is invaluable. Perhaps there could be another printing.
In the first church (log cabin) only Psalms from the book of Psalms, were sung. No instrumental music was permitted. No one could be a member of a member of a secret order. It wasn't easy to transfer membership to another congregation. One man wanted to transfer to Richland because "more rail fences had to be opened to reach Springhill." The Session felt that was not sufficient reason and refused to allow it. If someone was suspected or accused of dishonesty, drunkenness, lying or other misconduct or immorality they had to go before the Session. The accused could continue as a member if he confessed his sin, said he was sorry, and promised to reform.
A frame church was built south of the log church in 1841 and the beautiful brick church there now was dedicated in 1893. The inside of the church is also quite beautiful. Pastor Shannon is the pastor for both Springhill and Kingston.
John E. Meek researched the subject using nine sources and it is an excellent history.
