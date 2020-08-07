GREENSBURG - Here it is August; some schools have started and, some are doing their classes online. Yes, the changes in life continue. My question is, how are you doing?
I have found it essential to check in on neighbors, friends, and relatives.
During this time of change, how are you handling your spiritual welfare? That is an important question for all of us to consider. Church life is different for many, as we find alternative ways to worship. In a way, it seems to lead us back to the times when the early church didn’t have buildings to worship in.
In the case of Jesus and the disciples, they would meet in borrowed facilities like the Upper Room. We know that Jesus would go to the synagogue and teach, but the church had not yet materialized, and we learn from reading about those times that Our Lord was cultivating ministry.
Moving forward to those times of establishing church buildings, we know there was a time when architecture was essential, and some magnificent structures were constructed to become the worship centers of the times.
When we watch the news and cathedrals like Notre Dame in France are on fire, we cringe, and it affects many of us who love the architecture of those old buildings. On the other hand, I don’t think God has called anyone to put so much into a building that we forget the real reason for the need of a church building.
We, at FaithPoints, are happy that we don’t have church property to maintain and pay on during this pandemic. We felt led to sell the church building last year, and a buyer was glad to get it. As all of us on the church council discussed the sale recently, we were all thankful. It seems the Lord was looking out for us.
I believe it is vital to take care of the church property we have, but if your church finds itself without a building for some reason, never forget the church isn’t about the building, it's about human lives who have come to know Jesus and those we invite to go to him.
These days, give God thanks and praise for your life and the witness of Jesus Christ that you share with others. It appears that God has the Christians in this position today to take a good look at their spiritual life and, in the pandemic, find the life God has given to each of us.
Find stability, spiritual stability that allows you to live in sweet surrender to Him. Let us look to those who have the knowledge others may not have about this virus and not listen to everything that comes along, trying to sway us in a direction that goes against what we know.
Stability is important. Going in several directions will lead a person to ruin. Stay faithful to God regardless of the name of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.